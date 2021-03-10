A few spotty showers remain in the forecast through this afternoon, with daytime highs heading in to the upper 40's and 50's.
Patchy fog, chilly temperatures and quiet conditions for Thursday, with daytime highs once again in the upper 40's.
High pressure strengthens across the Pacific Northwest delivering a stretch of really nice weather that extends into next week. Daytime highs will head into the 50's through the start of the weekend, and 60° temperatures are expected on Sunday as we "Spring forward".