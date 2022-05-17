SPOKANE, Wash. - The race for Spokane County sheriff just got a little more crowded with the addition of Michael Zollars.
Zollars, running against John Nowels and Wade Nelson, is retired but was a longtime member of the Spokane County Sheriff's Department. Zollars served for over three decades as a deputy has worked in several different roles in the department.
He has experience as a law enforcement explorer post advisor, Spokane County Traffic Safety Commission Representative, incident command system instructor and has been involved in coordinating large events like Valleyfest and Skyfest.