SPOKANE, Wash. - KHQ received a very special letter in the mail this week from a third grader asking for help with her school's local Socktober drive.
Every year, Spokane International Academy holds Socktober to collect socks, jackets, hats, scarves and other warm-weather clothing for the homeless and people in need in Spokane. To get the word out, Avery Squires decided to write KHQ a letter to help get the word out.
This all started in Amy Bonanno's third grade class when she asked her students what they could do to get the word out about Socktober and how they could get even more people outside of their school to come together and donate socks and other warm-weather clothing. Some students suggested hanging signs around Spokane, others thought about asking some local businesses, but Avery came up with the idea to write a letter to KHQ.
The goal is to collect 1,000 socks by the end of October.
"That would make me feel really happy. That would make me feel like I could help a lot of people in the world that are suffering," said Avery.
Spokane International Academy has been doing this fundraiser since the school opened in 2015. Last year they were able to gather 4,000 socks so Avery hopes they can gather as many as they can.
If you're interested in donating socks hats, scarves, cloves or any other new warm-weather clothing, you can drop the items off at Spokane International Academy. At the end of October, all of the items collected will be taken and distributed to local shelters in Spokane.