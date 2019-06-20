SPOKANE, Wash. - Three and a half years after the disappearance of Bret Snow, a third person has been convicted of his murder.
Alvaro Guajardo, 54, was convicted on Thursday, June 20 of first degree murder and first degree kidnapping. He'll be sentenced at a later date.
Detectives believe Snow fell victim to a fatal attack and was then dismembered. He was 32 when he was last seen on December 2, 2015.
Guajardo's co-defendants include Cheryl Sutton, Colby Vodder and Kenneth Stone. Sutton and Vodder have already been found guilty and Stone is awaiting trial.
Guajardo's trial began with a witness named Russel Joyce who described living with Sutton, Stone and Guajardo at the time of the homicide near Newman Lake. He spoke of drugs being sold from the home and Snow's frequent appearances there.
The witness said he was one of the last people to see Snow alive and claimed Guajardo took him away after Stone and Sutton had tied him up with a phone cord.
Joyce also said that in the following days, he heard what sounded like power tools being used in the property's shop. After knocking on the door, Guajardo told him they'd just poached a deer.
Joyce said he was later threatened by Guajardo, which contributed to why he didn't initially go to police. Joyce was given a deal granting him immunity for his cooperation.