Third suspect arrest for killing of Barnard College student Tessa Majors

A third teen suspect has been arrested in the killing of Barnard College student Tessa Majors, who was stabbed in a Manhattan Park in December.
Officials said the 14-year-old turned himself into police Wednesday.
The teen has been charged as an adult with felony murder and robbery in the first and second degrees.
He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday.
The arrest comes after another 14-year-old boy was arrested over the weekend and a 13-year-old was arrested days after major's death.
