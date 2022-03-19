WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - A woman in Albion is facing a new set of charges after deputies found her in possession of several sick and malnourished animals. A previous court order was already in place, prohibiting her from owning animals based on a prior animal cruelty conviction.
According to a release from Whitman County Sheriff's Office, deputies served a search warrant to her residence on the 200 block of H St. to search for and seize all cats or other animals from the home, and to secure any animals for medical attention as necessary.
With the assistance of volunteers from the Whitman County Humane Society and Pullman Animal Control officers, 13 animals were rescued from the residence during the location and transported for evaluation and treatment.
The woman now faces new charges of animal cruelty and violation of a court order.
This is the second batch of animals Whitman County Humane Society has taken in this week in an animal cruelty case. Due to the unexpected increase of animals in their care, WCHS is asking for help with supplies and cost of care. Many of these animals are extremely sick and will require extensive treatment to restore them to health.
If you'd like to help, you can donate items from their wishlists, or contribute funds directly via their donation page! For more information and links to their wishlists, visit their Facebook post on the matter!