SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich addressed the media Monday to further explain his decision to fire former deputy, and current sheriff candidate, Craig Chamberlin. "The true reason that Mr. Chamberlin was terminated is that he lied to the internal affairs investigator," Sheriff Knezovich said. "If you lie in this agency you will be terminated. It's that simple."
Sheriff Knezovich says that the situation revolves around a character reference letter Chamberlin wrote to a federal judge regarding an acquaintance named Richard Wright. Wright was facing federal charges of Possession of Child Pornography, and recently pleaded guilty. He faces sentencing in May.
The Sheriff says that when asked about the letter in late 2021, Chamberlin continuously changed his story.
In the news conference, Sheriff Knezovich held up a notebook and, pointing to multiple tabs in the notebook, said, "See these. These are noted inconsistencies in Mr. Chamberlin's story. He wants you to believe he didn't know the nature of the charges for the individual he wrote a character reference for. He admitted knowing there was an investigation from a letter the subject sent him and the rumors led him to believe there was possible child sex crimes involved."
The Sheriff said they believe Chamberlin knew what Wright was accused of, and wrote a character reference letter anyway. When Sheriff Knezovich discovered this an internal investigation was sparked, which led, the Sheriff said, to multiple lies from Chamberlin.
In a phone call Saturday, Chamberlin said that the Sheriff's decision to fire him was purely political. But in a phone call Monday afternoon, just after the Sheriff's news conference ended, Chamberlin backed down from that claim, now saying "it's plausible" that the Sheriff's motivation was political. Sheriff Knezovich strongly disagrees with that. He said in his news conference, "Folks, the day I start weighing the politics of decisions is the day I become a politician. I will never weigh politics when it comes to what's right for this agency or this community."
He believes that Chamberlin's decision to file was political. Chamberlin filed to run for Sheriff on Valentine's Day, a Monday. He was fired after a disciplinary hearing, that had been scheduled on Thursday. "If you knew you were under investigation, would you, in that month, would you have filed to run for public office? Especially knowing your future hearing will happen the week you file for office? I don't know anyone who would do that."
Sheriff Knezovich said that his parting words to Chamberlin, on the day of his firing, were, "Craig, I hope you find a way to cure the demons you have."
We asked Chamberlin if he remembered the Sheriff saying that. "I sure do," Chamberlin said. "And I told him that was 100% inaccurate and that I do not have any demons whatsoever. That was his subjective comment."
Chamberlin said again that he is moving forward with his campaign for Spokane County Sheriff. The only other person that's filed to run for Sheriff is current Undersheriff John Nowels, who's been endorsed by Sheriff Knezovich.
When we asked whether his response has changed following Knezovich's address, he firmly stated he stands by everything he said, and that everything he said was true to the furthest extent of his knowledge at the time.
Last updated on Feb. 21 at 3:30 p.m.