SPOKANE, Wash. - As a gunshot rang out in a lower South Hill neighborhood, there was only shock from witnesses.
"There were so many people alarmed, of course, by the hearing the shot," Bill Kinyon, one nearby neighbor, said.
But should they have been so stunned? Of course, nobody expects someone to pull out a gun and shoot their neighbor in the face. But there were clear signs that this man, 65-year-old Gary Cottrill, had a grievance against those around him.
"We had captured him on video slicing this tire one night," Michael Jerko, the father of the victim said.
Nicholas Gamber, another neighbor, recalled, "I was standing right here. I watched him, and he still denied it. 'You don't know what you're talking about.'"
Others say this had gone on for weeks. They'd sent in reports to Crime Check, but nothing came of them.
When the Jerko family confronted Cottrill last Wednesday, things escalated and Scott Jerko was shot. Police arrested Cottrill with a gun in his hands.
"I'm pretty confident that when that investigation comes to completion, we're going to find out that there were a lot of reports, or more reports than anybody realized in the beginning," Spokane Police Lieutenant, Terry Preuninger, said.
He said sometimes people don't report smaller crimes. And unfortunately, even when they do, an arrest doesn't always happen.
"Like everyone else right now, we are fighting staffing issues, and so we have to triage everything that comes to us," Preuninger explained. "It's frustrating sometimes for us, and way more frustrating for crime victims, that a lot of things fall through the cracks. Not from anybody's inattention, just that communication pieces didn't happen or didn't line up. The more we know the more we can do."
However, there might be a more helpful alternative.
"What happens is, an individual calls crime check, 'Hey, my tires are slashed,' and other individual calls, 'Hey, my tires were slashed.' And it might not even be the same call-taker taking each of those different calls, and no reason necessarily to see the pattern. Whereas if, through a community organization, we were to call in and say, 'Yes, 17 of us in our two-block area had our tires slashed," Kinyon said. "If we had reported this differently, then law enforcement could have investigated this individual in time to have prevented this."
It's important to have steady communication between neighbors and police, and to report repeating crimes more than once.
"Don't just call and report it in and let the law enforcement end right there. We also want you to come and go to one of your local substations, reach out to one of your local NRO's (Neighborhood Resource Officer). If you see a police officer on random patrol, and he's not on the way to a call and seems to be available for a quick conversation, ask him," Preuninger advised.
If you feel unsure of what to do, your local cop shop is also a great stop.
"We're going to make sure you're trained upright. The way you prevent crime is not to strap on a nine millimeter and get after, that's... Nothing good is going to come from that," Patrick Striker the executive director for C.O.P.S. said. "And so, that's where we want you to get a block watch, we'll show you and teach you how to keep your eyes peeled and know what to do in those situations. Know what you should be looking for. Learn to work with your neighbors."
"Then, that might have made a huge difference. And hopefully, we'll make that kind of a huge difference in the future," Kinyon said.
Neighbors living on Cedar and 6th joined together on Facebook for support after the shooting and are now talking about creating a lower South Hill block group to help prevent these situations in the future. And that, police say, sounds like a great idea.
As of Tuesday night, Gary Cottrill remains in the Spokane County Jail, charged with assault. As for Scott Jerko, his father said he came home from the hospital Tuesday and is doing well.