Please enjoy today because we have big changes coming tomorrow! For now, you will need the sunglasses as we enjoy plenty of sunshine and what could be our first 70° day of the year. Heading into tonight cloud coverage will increase with a cold front on the way. Overnight temperatures drop to the low 40's.
We won't rebound too well temperature wise, we will only expect to rise into the low 50's. We will have a slight chance to see some showers, but we will expect mostly sunny skies if we do not have precipitation. For the mountains on the other hand a couple of inches of snow is expected. The big player tomorrow will be the wind factor.
In fact, for our truck drivers and anyone else looking to complete essential travel Saturday could pose a challenge. Anyone heading to Moses Lake, the Upper Columbia Basin, Okanogan Valley or Waterville Plateau should be advised that the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from 8AM-7PM. There is the possibility for blowing dust to reduce visbility on the roads as well as the chance for downed trees and power lines. Steady winds 20-30mph are possible with gusts around 45mph.
Leftover dry grass from winter does also create elevated fire danger. Burn bans are in place so please check in before burning. The winds look to calm down as we head into Saturday night.
