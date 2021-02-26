A ruling this week by the Washington State Supreme Court took many by surprise, including local law enforcement when the state's felony drug possession law was ruled unconstitutional, essentially saying that someone simply possession a controlled substance doesn't mean they meant to possess that controlled substance.
If you're tilting and scratching your head right now, you're not alone.
Are drugs now legal in Washington?
"It's tomato to-mah-toe, right?" Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl said Friday. "You might hear someone say, 'Well we haven't legalized them no, but they're no longer illegal."
Not legal, but not exactly illegal? Huh?
What the ruling means for the time being is that Spokane Police officers and Spokane County Sheriff's deputies will no longer make arrests for simple drug possession.
Now you've probably seen shows like COPS where officers will find some drugs on a suspect and that suspect might try the old, "That's not mine" or "I borrowed these pants from my friend and didn't know that was in there" and you think, "Now how often does that work?"
"The vast majority of the time, almost exclusively, this person is very aware of it," Chief Meidl said.
But now, under the new ruling, Chief Meidl says officers won't be applying a simple possession charge and due to user variance - how much a person might use the drug - unless there is an obscene quantity or blatant paraphernalia that screams of a charge for delivery of a controlled substance or intent to deliver a controlled substance, the charge of simple possession is no longer on the table.
"An officer is going to be hesitant without clear and convincing proof to make an arrest because that officer doesn't want to make a false arrest complaint, doesn't want to get sued, get the department sued, because we're on that threshold of "this is personal use" or "is there enough to make a case that this is someone who's dealing."
You might be saying, as we did, what if someone is literally injecting heroin in public? There may be a charge to consider there, but not necessarily.
"If a 19-year-old is standing in downtown drinking a beer, that's a gross misdemeanor for Minor in Possession," Chief Meidl said. "But if a 21-year-old is standing next to him with a bag of heroin and an officer goes by, he can't do anything for the heroin, but for the 19-year-old with a beer, that's a gross misdemeanor."
You might also be asking, "Won't this free up some space in the jail?"
Chief Meidl doesn't think so, saying that the jail isn't full of people with just a simple possession charge. Usually inmates with simple possession charges also have other felony charges so they wouldn't be released, however those simple drug charges may be eventually dropped, however, that's still being looked into.
"This is a bombshell for the entire state," Chief Meidl said. "As of today we will still seize that (drugs) as contraband, but there will not be any criminal sanctions."
Earlier this year, Oregon became the first state to decriminalize small amounts of drugs.
"We know there's a movement in the state to legalize drugs," Chief Meidl said. "So if we're serious as a state of not legalizing drugs right now then I would propose that right now this is worthy of calling a special session to get this fixed."
