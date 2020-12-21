Protesters and police clashed Monday afternoon in Oregon as crowds broke into the Capitol building in Salem.
In a video posted on Twitter, an angry crowd can be seen pushing aggressively against a wall of officers blocking a door leading inside the capitol. In a separate video posted here, protesters eventually pushed their way passed the officers and into the building. However, the video shows the protestors immediately running out of the building coughing and screaming.
Attempting entry into the Oregon state Capitol. Full video here: https://t.co/Lrpp8WADmk pic.twitter.com/TqTUMCelO4— Patriot Prayer USA Joey Gibson (@PatriotPrayerUS) December 21, 2020
Many people in the crowd can be heard yelling "you are breaking the constitution!" and "this is our house!" as they forced entry into the building. Others could be seen brandishing signs saying "Bring Back Tar and Feather" and "Politicians are the virus, revolution is the cure!"
Another man posted a photo on Twitter of a large bump on his head while inside a building.
December 21, 2020
The protest was against government restrictions due to COVID-19. Many protestors could be seen with weapons, body armor, and flags supporting President Trump.
The protest was declared an unlawful assembly and officers used mace and pepper balls to disperse the crowds.
Riot officers later moved in to further scatter the protesters and protect the building.
While the crowds protested coronavirus restrictions, Oregon's infection numbers are at the highest point of the pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.