FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. - Local law enforcement is warning parents of a scary new phone scam.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the scammers are telling parents that their child has been kidnapped and wants money for their return.
The scammers even go as far as playing a recording of a child crying for help.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the scam number will show up as a local phone number but is generated from outside the country.
"This is a sick and disgusting spam call that gets parents very upset," the Franklin County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook. "Please don’t fall for this."
This is not the first time a scam like this has gone around. In March of 2021, a Spokane Woman fell victim to a scam asking for ransom for the safe return of her sister.