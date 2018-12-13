"This is a what a fatal car crash looks like"; mother writes heartbreaking post after baby's miraculous survival

SPOKANE, Wash. - "This is what a fatal car crash looks like."
That's how a local woman opens a Facebook post that goes on to describe a heart-wrenching experience in which she lost her mother, but gets to hold her baby close, alive and well.
The crash happened Monday, Dec. 10, on Highway 395 near Loon Lake. Washington State Patrol says that 50-year-old Anna Kenney lost control on the slick and icy road, crossed the center line, and smashed into two other vehicles.
Kenney was pronounced dead at the scene. But also in Kenney's vehicle, was her 1-year-old granddaughter.
Catherine Howell, Kenney's daughter and the mother of the baby, took to Facebook to praise her mother, and a car seat, for keeping her daughter alive.
"This is what a fatal car crash looks like. This is what a car seat looks like after an ejection. It looks just fine, just some scrapes. This is what a baby girl looks like after an ejection while in a car seat, she too was just fine. Some little bumps on her forehead but nothing major. The neck brace was a precaution, and the band on her arm is an IV. Defensive driving and a properly fitted and installed car seat saved Joy’s life. Thank you Graco for your product. We will be throwing away this car seat, but we will replace it with another one of your products. Thank you Mom for looking out for my baby girl at your own expense. I love you more than words can express, I will see you again. Don’t worry mom, Joy is just fine."
The others who were involved in the crash suffered minor injuries.
