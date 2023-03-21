SPOKANE, Wash. - The Camp Hope saga continues, as the City of Spokane has filed a lawsuit against the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to close the camp, stating it is a nuisance across the neighborhood.
"We can house individuals from that encampment temporarily at TRACK, while they await the housing that they want,” Mayor Nadine Woodward said. “They don't need to be in a field risking their own lives and risking the lives of those around them."
Late Monday night, WSDOT received notice that the city had filed what is called a “warrant of abatement,” calling for a judge to declare the encampment off I-90 a nuisance property. WSDOT said in a statement they learned of this recent move by the city, with no prior notice.
Here is part of the WSDOT statement:
"To remove the last remaining occupants from the site without completing this work would interrupt the state's substantial progress and result in dispersing those with the greatest needs and challenges around the city. Such drastic action would not actually solve or reduce the homelessness crisis facing the City of Spokane; but simply continue the cycle of shuffling homeless individuals from one location to the next without actually addressing its root causes."
It’s been the story for months now; the camp still stands, yet the city wants it gone.
"At some point we have to say enough is enough, and it's time to close this encampment for the safety of those in the encampment and the neighborhood around it,” Mayor Woodward said.
Boots on the ground say the camp’s size has shrunk over the past few months and progress is being made; from over 450 people to just 65 last week.
They say resolving homelessness does not happen overnight, and Julie Garcia with Jewels Helping Hands thinks this recent lawsuit shows the city is not on board with helping those who live inside the camp.
“It feels like we take one step forward and two steps back,” Garcia said. “There is 100% participation in this camp with the folks here in coming up with their own solutions.”
Garcia believes this move is politically motivated, yet Mayor Woodward said this is about safety.
"This is about public safety, it's not about politics,” Mayor Woodward said.
WSDOT said they have worked tirelessly in recent months to improve conditions at the camp, and agreeing with Garcia, make it clear the process of emptying the encampment takes time.
The city has a hearing scheduled for March 23, hoping a judge will shut down Camp Hope permanently and immediately.