A tweet featuring an order ticket for a burger at a restaurant is going viral, because it wasn't for a patron you'd expect.
"My friend is the chef at an extremely fancy NYC restaurant and this is an order received today," Anna Silman wrote in the tweet.
my friend is the chef at an extremely fancy nyc restaurant and this is an order he received today pic.twitter.com/tA1fWWSOjo— Anna Silman (@annaesilman) May 27, 2019
The post features a picture of an order ticket at the restaurant giving specific instructions on how to prepare a burger.
First come the instructions on cooking, requesting no cheese and a side salad. Then the five words that grabbed everyone's attention that the server typed in.
"This is for a dog."
The ticket continues to make requests detailing that they just want a hamburger patty that is "absolutely plain," no seasoning or toppings, and don't actually want the side salad.
Then they reiterate the point.
"Just the plain pattie - this is for a dog."
The tweet posted on Monday has gone viral with over 131,000 likes and over 18,000 retweets as of Wednesday morning.
Silman followed up and poked some fun at the viral nature of the tweet.
"The 'it's for a dog' tweet has inspired 50% people sharing cute stories about their dogs and 50% people calling for class warfare... the perfect tweet," she wrote.
Shout out to this restaurant patron, most of us will admit to spoiling their dogs, and this person did so in great fashion.