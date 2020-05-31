On Sunday, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward and Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl gave a briefing about the civil disturbance that is occurring in downtown Spokane.
"I want to commend everyone who engaged in that peaceful protest we saw many incredible examples of what Spokane is about," Mayor Woodward said.
Mayor Woodward said after the protest at the courthouse is not the same group of people.
"What we are seeing after all of that, post five, six o'clock is not Spokane," Mayor Woodward said. "This is not who we are. They are people who are only here to cause trouble."
Mayor Woodward said the people who are here to cause trouble is why she imposed a curfew until 5:00 a.m. Monday.
Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl said the downtown situation began after a group of 500 walked downtown from the courthouse.
"Once they got to the mall downtown that is when the march turned into breaking into multiple buildings," Chief Meidl said. "At that point, we imminently moved in with our officers to disperse the group."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.