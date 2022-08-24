Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTH CENTRAL SPOKANE COUNTY... At 756 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Though additional rainfall is not expected at this time, flash flooding from the previous heavy rain is still likely. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... areas mainly west of Chattaroy and Colbert of North Central Spokane County PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED