HAUSER, Idaho -- As we head into Memorial Day, it's important to remember the why. It isn't about camping or a getaway to the river. It's about honoring the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. One North Idaho restaurant has worked to find their own way to show respect and gratitude.
Just off the Hauser lake shore sits a property that is so rich with history.
"It was built in 1897," said Matt Isom. "We have photos of the original (building.)"
It's had several different names, but today, the space is called D'Mac's.
"I was the 5th owner in 10 years," he said.
But Matt Isom isn't going anywhere.
"It's like home for me," he said.
And in his home, we honor the red, white and blue.
"This is reserved....nobody sits in those seats," he said while showing a memorial set up in his restaurant.
"It's a matter of paying respect and tribute," he said.
Love for country is in Matt's blood.
"I was born at Fairchild Airforce Base," he said. "My dad was stationed there."
He comes from a long line of men and women who were willing to give it all for the land, the people they loved.
"My grandpa served, great grandpa, great uncle," he said.
Matt didn't follow in their military footsteps, but he's found his own to try to honor the USA.
"I wanted to do something to give...dedication to our service men and women," he said.
The memorial includes two stools, one for the fallen solider.
"And this one for soldiers who haven't made it home yet, that's a seat for them," he said. "When I put the boxes up, it was just a matter of respect...something small. Then, all these guys started leaving these challenge coins and pins.
And Matt worked to display them.
"They are tokens of respect," he said.
And customers just kept giving.
"One customer said 'I have a buddy up the road with a WWII flag from his dad...I bet he'd donate to us,' and he did," Matt said.
As memorial day approaches, he's adding more to it.
"These guys got these from their service," he said.
"It's usually the domestic Coors Light," he said. "We try to do fresh beers every day."
It’s often random customers who ask to purchase drinks for the space, but one the rare occasion someone doesn't, Matt is happy to cover it himself.
"I have a lot of people who come up and shake my hand and say thanks...but I don't do it for that," he said.
He does it simply to honor. And as long as he's the man in charge of the space that has been in the hands of so many before him, two seats will forever be taken.
"The least we can do," he said.