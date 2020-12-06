SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The holiday season for more than 30 local children and their families has been made brighter thanks to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office and their 'Holidays & Heroes' program.
The annual event is coordinated by the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Explorers, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, Spokane Valley Deputies, and Spokane County Detention Services Officers.
"We find the (participating children and families) by working with our local schools," Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said. "It's different this year, but the feeling is the same."
Deputies spent Sunday morning helping children fill up a cart with all the necessities and gifts.
"These kids aren't thinking about themselves," Sheriff Knezovich said. "They're more concerned with finding a gift for mom or dad."
The morning started for kids with a SCSO deputy or Spokane Valley officers picking them up and taking them to Walmart in their patrol vehicle. They then spent the morning shopping for clothing and toys while a 'special shopper' picked out the perfect present for the child. Each family was also given food boxes and wrapped gifts for Christmas.
One deputy told us the event was even more special this year. He said the boy he was shopping with kept saying how amazing the experience was
"Every time he sees something for his family, he'd say 'this is super, I can't believe this is happening,'" he said. "Not concerned about himself...but rather his family."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.