UPDATE: Spokane Police say they arrested the man accused of breaking a 72-year-old veteran's jaw in a hotel lobby. 

They say 35-year-old Cody P. Hansen was arrested at a home on E. Sinto Avenue after receiving an anonymous tip. 

He will remain in the Spokane County Jail until he can be transported back to King County.

Hansen also has a warrant for his arrest out of of Alaska for drugs charges.

His bail was set at $10,000 for the assault arrest.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 

KENT, Wash. - A man accused of breaking a 72-year-old veteran's jaw during a hotel lobby beating in King County might be in Spokane. 

Kent Police are asking for help finding the suspect 35-year-old Cody P. Hansen.

Hansen punched the 72-year-old, partially disabled veteran in the face multiple times. 

The victim told police he made a comment to Hansen's girlfriend about not wearing a mask before being attacked. 

King County prosecutors have charged Hansen with Assault 2nd Degree and a felony warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Hansen is described at 6'0, 220 pounds. If you see him you are asked to call 911. 

