UPDATE: Spokane Police say they arrested the man accused of breaking a 72-year-old veteran's jaw in a hotel lobby.
They say 35-year-old Cody P. Hansen was arrested at a home on E. Sinto Avenue after receiving an anonymous tip.
He will remain in the Spokane County Jail until he can be transported back to King County.
Hansen also has a warrant for his arrest out of of Alaska for drugs charges.
His bail was set at $10,000 for the assault arrest.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
KENT, Wash. - A man accused of breaking a 72-year-old veteran's jaw during a hotel lobby beating in King County might be in Spokane.
Kent Police are asking for help finding the suspect 35-year-old Cody P. Hansen.
Hansen punched the 72-year-old, partially disabled veteran in the face multiple times.
The victim told police he made a comment to Hansen's girlfriend about not wearing a mask before being attacked.
King County prosecutors have charged Hansen with Assault 2nd Degree and a felony warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Hansen is described at 6'0, 220 pounds. If you see him you are asked to call 911.
