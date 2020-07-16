SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating an unusual case of destruction of property after a Jeep was reportedly destroyed by two men early Wednesday morning.
A KHQ employee spotted a red Jeep Renegade between 1st and 2nd on Adams Street Wednesday, July 15, that looked like two men had taken a baseball bat to it. According to witnesses, that's exactly what happened.
We went to the scene of the crime Thursday morning to find the Jeep still in the same spot 24 hours later. We tried multiple avenues to get in touch with the owner, but so far have been unsuccessful.
Witnesses said the owner had just got the car back from being stolen, and while it was illegally parked, when the owner went to bed Tuesday night it was fine. When he woke up the next morning, it was destroyed.
A resident of the building told us he was outside smoking at around 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday when he was approached by two girls with pink hair and pink gloves who said they were new to the area and came from Las Vegas.
The man told us the girls were directing his attention away from the Jeep toward the alley next to the railroad bridge. Near the alley, the man said he saw another man who appeared to be in a "lookout" position.
While talking with the girls, the man said he then heard what sounded like gunshots behind him. He turned around and saw two hooded men with baseball bats beating the Jeep. All of the windows were smashed along with headlights and taillights and multiple dents to the body.
The witness told us when it was over, all five of the people involved took off running north on Adams, got into a car and drove off.
Spokane Police are investigating.
"To have somebody who looks like they took a bat or an object and smash out windows is odd," Sgt. Terry Preuninger said.
On Thursday morning, less than a block away from the damaged Jeep, two more cars were vandalized, however not nearly to the extent of the Jeep. One of the cars, reportedly a Subaru, was gone from the scene and police had not heard of anyone reporting it. The other, a black Suburban, had two windows broken and had seemingly been prowled. The Suburban is registered to a company on the coast, according to Spokane Police, but as of Thursday morning they had not been in touch with the company and the vehicle had not been reported as stolen.
Police are investigating both incidents to see if they are possibly connected, but on the surface, the Suburban appears to be classic smash and grab car prowling, while the Jeep appears to be all smash and no grab.
"This looks to be a little more extreme," Sgt. Preuninger said when comparing the Jeep incident to the Suburban.
Residents of the building told us car prowlings weren't unusual for the area. A look at the recent reported crimes in the area over the past couple months doesn't show anything too eye-catching as far as trends, but some things look a whole lot worse in person, as evidenced by the red Jeep Renegade that was meticulously destroyed early Wednesday morning.
To add insult to injury, prior to the destruction, the owner had put a note on the red Jeep, seemingly acknowledging the illegal nature in which it was parked, however asking for a ticket not to be issued because a tow truck was going to pick it up in the morning. Morning came and the Jeep was destroyed, and a ticket was sitting on the damaged windshield.
Spokane Police are asking anyone who might have information about these incidents to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.
