This math problem is dividing the internet, no pun intended.
8 ÷ 2 (2 + 2) = ?
Half of the internet is getting 16 while others are getting 1.
The reason why people are divided is because there are two different ways of solving math problems.
For the PEMDAS method you solve in the order of: Parenthesis, Exponents, Multiplication, Division, Addition, Subtraction.
For the BODMAS method you solve in the order of: Brackets, Orders, Division, Multiplication, Addiction, Subtraction.
In theory, both answers are correct.
