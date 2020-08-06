'This was a first': Nampa Police respond to alligator call

NAMPA, Idaho. - The Nampa Police Department (NPD) had a new experience Wednesday night: responding to an alligator call.
NPD tweeted saying the department sometimes herds cows, horses and responds to deer calls or moose calls, but never a six-foot-long alligator call.
Of course, the Idaho State Police responded to NPD's tweet saying: "If there was ever a time when @NampaPolice1 would find a 6-foot alligator in town, it would definitely be 2020."
This is Nampa, IDAHO not Tampa, FLORIDA, but we found ourselves helping Idaho Fish & Game on this call last night.We sometimes herd cows,horses,occasionally deal w/deer and even a moose last year.but a 6’ alligator?In Nampa?This was a first.#OhSnap #SeeYaLater #NampaGator 🐊 pic.twitter.com/o12L6Le612— Nampa PD (@NampaPolice1) August 6, 2020
