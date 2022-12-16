SPOKANE, Wash. - Drivers can now exit I-90 and use most lanes north and south on Thor and Freya streets, following months of construction.
According to a release from the City of Spokane, Thor Place between Sprague Avenue and Second Avenue will be reduced to one lane for snow removal and expected to open by Dec. 20.
The closure was part of the Thor-Freya Corridor Construction project that began in March and cost $8.9 million.
The project involved rebuilding the asphalt streets with concrete on both Thor and Freya between Sprague Avenue and Hartson Avenue. According to the city, concrete provides a more stable and durable surface for heavy loads and higher traffic volumes. This stronger foundation should reduce the number of costly repairs in the future.
“This was one of the largest Public Works projects the city tackled in 2022 and brings significant improvements to the area as preparations continue for future North South Corridor work by WSDOT,” says Public Works Director Marlene Feist. “We appreciate the patience of the community and are happy to be able to have it back open.”
The project was estimated to be completed at the end of October, however supply chain, labor challenges and weather had major impacts on the timeline for completion with the early onset of snow and cold delaying the final stage and installation.