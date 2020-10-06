UPDATE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is in serious condition at the hospital after running through traffic and having a medical episode while being detained by Spokane Police.
According to Officer Ron Van Tassel, multiple 911 calls were received about a man acting erratic and running through traffic on Thor and Second around 3:30 p.m. Witnesses said he ran into the side of multiple cars. Police said to their knowledge he was not hit.
Several people pulled him out of the street and held him on the sidewalk until officers arrived.
The man then had a medical episode.
Fire crews arrived on scene to treat him. He was then rushed to the in critical condition.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is taking over the investigation.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - A heavy police presence is at the Tesoro gas station at Thor and Second Avenue.
According to KHQ crews at the scene, traffic is still flowing.
KHQ crews are working to get more information.
Information will be updates as it is received.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.