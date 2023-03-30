SPOKANE, Wash. - Construction on the Thor St. bridge was set to begin today and run through Friday, however Washington State Department of Transportation said the contractor has delayed it by two weeks.
POSTPONED: Our contractor has postponed work on the Thor Street bridge, which was schedule to begin this morning at 7 a.m. and go until approximately noon on Friday. They plan to do the work in two weeks. Keep in mind that @SpokaneCity has on ongoing project in the area. pic.twitter.com/D8UZqqZWA1— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) March 30, 2023