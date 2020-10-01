Today we will continue to see a bit of haze from the smoke. It again is not expected to impact air quality too much. Of course, if you do have any breathing issues this might be just enough smoke for you to notice so please keep a close eye on those numbers! It's looking like the smoke will move out in time for a beautiful Friday!
More clouds than what we've been seeing lately are expected as we move into the afternoon. Temperatures are still about ten degrees above average as we look to top out in the upper 70s. Overnight those clouds will begin to clear out as we dip into the low 50s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.