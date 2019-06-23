AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - SkyFest 2019 is in the books and thousands turned out to enjoy it.
Our partners with The Spokesman-Review report, veterans, active military members and families were among the crowd on Saturday, June 22. Classic military aircraft, as well as new, advanced fighter jets were showcased.
Visitors were able to board aircraft, sit in the cockpit of a helicopter and take in the sight of the aircraft parked along the runway.
The F-22 Raptor also impressed the crowd with a demonstration of tight turns and passes close to the ground.
U.S. Army parachute team, The Golden Knights, also performed several demonstrations, including how a soldier would respond to a parachute malfunction.