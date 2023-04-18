SPOKANE, Wash. - After six months, a South Hill family is finally receiving compensation from the City of Spokane after a water maintenance project went sideways, sending gallons of water into their basement.
"We had to learn how to live without half of a house,” Homeowner Lisa Greer said.
Last fall, while the water department was working at a water tower on the South Hill, the city said about 15 feet of water was drained into what they call an “overflow pond” just below the tank; somehow, all that water found its way to nearby properties underground, including Lisa Greer’s home.
While in her bedroom that day in October, Greer said suddenly, her basement carpets were soaked – water was seeping into the home from every nook and cranny.
“It was spurting up two or three inches [from the cracks,]” Greer said. “We lost two bedrooms. My husband and I were sleeping on an air mattress for over a month.”
It’s a packed house on 37th and Lee, where Greer has lived with her husband and children since 1999. Her father-in-law now lives with them, too.
The flooding caused significant damage across the basement; everything that was down there is now scattered throughout the family’s garage – boxes stacked to the brim, calendars still set to last fall – untouched.
It took weeks for Greer and the city to come to a compensation agreement for the damage.
“If I had done 100-thousand dollars' worth of damage to city property, I would not be given the luxury to tell them what hoops to jump through,” Greer said.
After hiring an attorney, Greer says she and her husband signed an agreement with city legal for a settlement of $95,000 – which City Council approved April 17.
As soon as a check is presented, Greer said she is eager to get more repair work rolling downstairs. Yet, money can’t fix everything.
“In November, when we were adjusting to this, living on an air mattress, our dog died unexpectedly, and then my mom was put in hospice and passed away in December,” Greer said.
Feeling as if they couldn’t catch a break for months, the Greers tell me they decided to find joy in all the grief and uncertainty.
“You can have a situation like this turn you down, or you can come together," said Greer. "So it has brought us together and helped us see what the important things in life are."