SPOKANE, Wash. - John DeLay and his business–Right Way General Contractor–specialize in home remodels.
Their company trailer was left locked up overnight at a job site, when DeLay got a text message early Monday morning from a friend.
"He was like, 'Wow, you guys are up at it early this morning,'" DeLay said. "I called him and he said, 'I saw your cargo trailer being towed.'"
DeLay knew that meant his trailer had been stolen. After looking for the trailer near where his friend spotted it proved fruitless, he had a meeting with his crew to deliver the news.
Michael Guthrie is DeLay's foreman for Right Way General Contractor.
"Am I going to be working today?" Guthrie said he asked himself at the meeting. "Is the crew going to be working today? What are we doing?"
"During the meeting with the crew, I got a call from a random person saying they saw the trailer in their neighborhood and they saw a guy taking tools out of it," DeLay said.
Concerned neighbors took photos of the person taking tools out of the trailer and into their personal truck.
DeLay immediately headed to the caller's neighborhood and found the trailer, but not the suspect.
"I pulled up to it and the whole thing was gutted," DeLay said.
He and his crew estimate around $25,000 worth of tools were stolen.
"Tool theft has always been a big thing, but usually you leave your van open and people just grab and run," Guthrie said. "Now they're stealing trailers."
"I'm fortunate enough to have a good crew and most of these guys have their own tools so we're able to keep going," DeLay said. "As the jobs progress and we need certain tools, we can go out and purchase them again."
This isn't the first time DeLay's dealt with theft in his company trailer–it happened a year or so ago too, just not to this extent.
"After that I adjusted my policy and got a bigger blanket coverage to hopefully not go through this again, and yet here we are less than a year later," DeLay said.
Now the Right Way crew will have to take extra time at jobs to make sure tools aren't left behind and their trailer is locked up.
"That affects the next one, and the next one, and the next one," Guthrie said. "And it just keeps going."
Had it not been for those neighbors though, DeLay might not have the trailer today.
"I'm just trying to stay positive about it," DeLay said. "Everything's replaceable, nobody's hurt. It's just going through this experience, there's a lot of anger."
Spokane Police say they're aware of the incident and looking into the theft. They also remind the public to have an itemized list of tools and serial numbers, that way if something like this happens there's a better chance of those items being recovered.
If you have any information about this theft that could help investigators, you're encouraged to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, or visit their website by clicking here.