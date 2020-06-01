The National Weather Service Spokane called Saturday's storm a once in a decade storm and Washington DNR said thousands of lightning strikes were reported.
According to Washington DNR, state meteorologist estimates there were between 5,000 and 6,000 strikes in eastern Washington.
Washington DNR wrote on Twitter that while they cannot control the weather they ask homeowners to minimize fire risks by removing dead branches from roofs, dispose of newspapers, and Stack firewood at least 100 feet away and uphill from your home.
More information about how to keep you and your home safe during fire season can be found on the Washington DNR website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.