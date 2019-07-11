Many people wonder what the classified United States Air Force Base Area 51 holds, and over 300,000 Facebook users want to find out.
As of Thursday, the Facebook event “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us,” had 347,000 people who plan to go and 368,000 who are interested.
The page invites users to join a “Naruto Run,” which is a Japanese manga inspired running style.
The event description also states, “we can move faster than their bullets.”
Users are poking fun at the event by posting memes about how they should storm the base.