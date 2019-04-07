Thousands of Ponderosa pines planted along north Spokane corridor

SPOKANE, Wash. - More than 5,000 ponderosa pines were planted along US 395 during a joint effort between Spokane Ponderosa and Washington State's Department of Transportation on Sunday. The funding comes directly from Larry Stone, the owner of SCAFCO Steel Stud Company.
Stone previously commissioned a study at Gonzaga University, showing the state of Washington could save money by planting more ponderosa pines.
Mike Petersen, a local environmentalist who also works with Spokane Ponderosa, stands by Stone's previous comments and current work.
"They're (ponderosa pines) the city of Spokane's native tree. They're our native tree in this region, so what that means is they do great in our kind of weather. They grow into a forest, they're very low maintenance, but also, you won't have weeds growing up underneath them. You won't have to use herbicides. Once they grow a couple of years, you won't have to put any water on them, very easy to maintain," Petersen said.
If you're interested in planting a ponderosa pine on your property, contact Spokane Ponderosa through their website to request one: http://spokaneponderosa.com/