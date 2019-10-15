SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The region's largest winter gear sales event is almost here.
Mt. Spokane Ski Patrol is hosting its Ski Swap next weekend on Oct.26-27 at the Spokane County Fair & Expo Center. Entry is $5, but kids 12 and under can get in free. The ski swap is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m-12 p.m. Sunday, with many items at a 25-percent discount Sunday.
Skiers, snowboarders and other snow activity enthusiasts can shop for over 25,000 items including skis, snowboards, nordic & AT/back-country gear, clothing, helmets, goggles, gloves, boots, children's gear, snowshoes and more.
All proceeds will benefit the Mt. Spokane Ski Patrol, an all-volunteer, non-profit organization.
Those wanting to sell their gear can drop it off at the Fairgrounds on Friday, Oct. 25 from 3-8 p.m.
The annual fundraiser has been taking place since 1963.
