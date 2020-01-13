Update: Over 5,000 customers around the Inland Northwest continue to be without power Monday morning.
Avista continues to have outages scattered around northeastern Washington and North Idaho, affecting over 4,000 customers. Areas like Colville and Chewelah are particularly affected by the outages.
Avista lists most of the outage causes as weather-related, and says estimated restoration times vary into Monday evening and early Tuesday morning.
Both Northern Lights and Inland Power are reporting outages affecting over 300 customers. Inland Power's outages are affecting over 250 Spokane County customers. Northern Lights' outages are mainly concentrated in the Nordman and Cocolalla areas.
Kootenai Electric is reporting just under 100 outages Monday morning around North Idaho.
Pend Oreille PUD is reporting about 50 outages Monday as well.
Previous coverage: Right now power companies in North Idaho are reporting power outages.
According to an outage map on Avista's website, more than 7,000 homes and business in north Idaho and eastern Washington are without power. Most of of those outages are in Sandpoint with 2,438 homes and businesses in the dark.
Avista says there is a problem with a Bonneville Power transmission system in North Idaho and as a result, 6 substations were knocked offline.
Crews are working on rerouting the power to get it back for affected customers.
Avista customers with questions can call 1- 800-227-9187. Avista is also posting estimated restoration times on their outage map.
According to Northern Lights Power outage map, 6,127 homes and businesses are without power.
No estimate was given as to when power would be restored.
