KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - With thousands still without power around North Idaho, the National Weather Service said the wind is expected to continue for a while longer.
At the peak of Wednesday's winter storm, there were an estimated 4,500 people without power, based on utility maps.
Northern Lights Inc. is still reporting more than 3,000 of their customers without power as of 2:40 p.m.
Highway 97 was also closed early Wednesday morning at Blewett Pass due to heavy snow, reduced visibility and accidents. The roadway has since reopened but Blewett Pass has measured more than 14 inches of new snow.
Strong winds are expected to continue to be measured from Sandpoint to Priest River through the remainder of the afternoon. With the potential for stronger gusts comes the possibility of additional power outages due to downed trees or branches.
Brisk wind chills are forecasted for Thursday morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.