Roughly 4,000 people sweated it out at the Pavilion in almost triple-digit heat as Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats took the stage for the venue's sophomore concert.

Thousands sweat it out at the Pavilion for Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

The Denver-based, Americana, blues artist said during the performance that he didn't expect such hot weather in the northwest.

Rateliff was joined by tour support group Delta Spirit, an indie-rock band based out of San Diego.

