Across the Inland Northwest we are watching as showers push northeast from the south. Today there is a threat of thunderstorm activity, in fact, we've already been tracking some lightning in Oregon. The chance for that activity decreases into this evening. Here in Spokane we will continue to watch for increasing cloud coverage this afternoon and a chance for those showers to hit. Less than a tenth of an inch of rainfall is expected if the showers do come our way. Daytime highs continue to remain above average. After hitting 92° yesterday we will work toward the mid to upper 80's today.
Overnight into tomorrow we will watch for showers to continue to to push east. Temperatures tomorrow look to stick around in the upper 80's. Heading into the second half of the day mostly sunny skies are anticipated with mostly clear skies by tomorrow night.
For Labor Day weekend temperatures should stay above normal. Conditions overall this weekend look mild. For those planning on heading to the mountains to camp we will continue to look for a chance for mountain showers.