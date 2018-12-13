SPOKANE, Wash. - The principal of Northwest Christian Elementary School received a threatening e-mail Thursday morning.

The sender demanded $20,000 in Bitcoin or else a "device will explode."

The e-mail reads:

"You must solve problems with payments by end of the working day. If you are late with money, the device will explode. Nothing personal, this is just business."

The threat triggered lockdowns at the high school and Cedar Campus located in north Spokane. The elementary school was evacuated to a nearby church.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office arrived on scene and performed a sweep of the campus. Investigators determined that the threat was not credible.

The school district lifted its lockdown.

Meanwhile, this threat appears to be happening nationwide.

Several Southern Calif. law enforcement agencies responded to an influx of calls from schools and businesses regarding this type of threat.

The New York Police Department sent the following tweet:

"We are currently monitoring multiple bomb threats that have been sent electronically to various locations throughout the city.

These threats are also being reported to other locations nationwide & are NOT considered credible at this time."

In addition, several businesses in Lewiston have reported receiving threatening emails asking for $20,000 in bitcoin or the sender will have their “mercenary” bring a bomb into the business. A bomb has not been found at any of the locations, and Lewiston Police have told owners that if they want to keep operating as normal, that is up to their discretion, but to stay on the lookout for anything suspicious.