SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - After a threat found on a bathroom wall at Central Valley High School prompted a lockdown and early dismissal, another threat was discovered written on the wall of an East Valley High School bathroom.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 22, Spokane Valley School Resource deputies were made aware of the threatening message at East Valley.
The message noted November 25, 2019, as a day not to attend school. The investigation into the validity of the potential threat and who is responsible for writing it is still underway.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Crime Check at (509)456-2233, reference case #10165745.
Authorities ask parents to talk to their school-age children about the seriousness of making threats like this, regardless of the reason.
Officials with the East Valley School District sent out information regarding the incident to high school parents, students and staff in the following message:
"Dear Parents, Guardians, Staff and Students,
At approximately 11:00 a.m. today, a concerning message was written in the boys’ bathroom at East Valley High School. The message said, “11-25-19 Don’t come to school. Don’t gotta believe me.” This message comes on the heels of a threat at Central Valley High School this morning resulting in a lockdown and closing of school.
Currently, our deputy resource officer and administrative team are investigating the matter to determine the credibility of the message and identify who wrote it. Please talk with your children to see if they know anything and please send me any information you may have (sheak@evsd.org).
At this point, we are planning to have school on Monday. We are in the process of asking for additional law enforcement presence at our high school. These events create fear and anxiety for all of us. If you choose to keep your children home, I completely understand, and his or her absence will be excused. However, students who do not attend school on Monday will not be able to participate in extra curricular activities on Monday.
As we work on this issue today and over the weekend, a decision to cancel school may be determined so please watch the news as well as your email and text messages for any announcements.
There are lots of questions and I apologize for not having the answers, but we are determined to get to the bottom of this and ensure the safety and security of our students and staff.
Kelly Shea, Superintendent"
