Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow. Snow accumulations 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...Colfax, Worley, Cheney, Fairfield, Hayden, Airway Heights, Downtown Spokane, Spokane Valley, Moscow, Tekoa, Uniontown, Oakesdale, Rockford, Rosalia, Coeur d'Alene, La Crosse, Post Falls, Davenport, Potlatch, Plummer, Genesee, and Pullman. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected this afternoon and this evening and may impact the Thursday evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Untreated roads that are wet or slushy this afternoon have the potential to freeze as the sun goes down. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. &&