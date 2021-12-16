School districts across the country are being made aware of a threat making the rounds on social media making reference to a school shooting taking place on Friday, December 17.
The posts are being made on TikTok says there will be a school shooting on December 17 and it serves as a warning for those who read it to not go to school. A specific school or location is not named in the posts, but rather the threats are directed at abbreviations of schools, for example, "GHS".
However, though found to be not credible as of Thursday afternoon, school officials and law enforcement across the country are taking the threats seriously.
Many schools have said there will be increased police presence at schools on Friday, though some schools have decided to close for the day out of an abundance of caution, including a school district in Montana.
Spokane Public Schools and the Central Valley school district have both said they are aware of the threats. CVSD added they have not seen any evidence the threats are credible. SPS said they are working on sending a message out to parents.
We have also reached out to the Mead School District, but as of this writing have not heard back.
TikTok released a statement via Twitter Thursday indicating they were cooperating with law enforcement.
"We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness, which is why we're working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok."
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.