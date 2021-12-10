SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - In just the last few weeks, the area has had a hefty handful of threats to local schools. But we're not alone--threats like these are rising all across the country.
Threats of school violence rise along with active incidents across the nation; local schools plan accordingly
Tana Kelley, KHQ Reporter
-
- Updated
We hear about it all the time.
School shootings, like what happened in Michigan earlier this month, or in our own backyard at Freeman High School three years ago. School incidents. School threats. It seems they keep coming and coming in just the last couple months alone.
"There's nothing that would justify this," one officer said, referencing the school shooting in Michigan.
It's a disturbing trend the nation as a whole is grappling with.
According to the Department of Homeland Defense and Security, not only did the number of non-active shooter incidents go up, it nearly doubled since last year. And the number of wounded victims tripled.
"Our goal is to prevent, you know, these things from happening. You know, [...] as we know, from [...] the Michigan shooting recently, [...] there was an intervention that took place and still was not successful at stopping, you know, that shooting. And so we do the best we can," Brian Asmus, the Director of School Safety and Security for the Central Valley School District said.
Asmus also has 20 years under his belt as Chief of Police in Liberty Lake. You could say he's an expert on this matter.
"What I've witnessed in my career in law enforcement, and in my short time at Central Valley, has been, really, the nature of the threats has changed," he said.
What used to be very personal, hand-to-hand fights outside school doors is now usually one person against the system: the school.
"The threats are becoming more and more serious, in that it's impacting larger numbers of people. And then a lot of the times, as you're probably well aware of, the threats are involving the use of a firearm," he said.
Like what happened at University High School at the end of October. A student, Adamn McCarty, brought a loaded gun to class.
"I just stopped going to school because everybody treats me like crap," McCarty said.
18-year-old McCarty was arrested in class. Court documents said McCarty told a classmate, "I've got a bullet with your name on it," and that he had taken pictures and videos of himself with a gun and sent them to a student he allegedly said he was going to kill.
"The job has changed, because we have, you know. Some of the technologies, they're just more difficult. At the same time, [...] we are leveraging some of that same technology to alert us when there's certain types of threats that are made through social media," Asmus explained.
Asmus said more and more threats are being caught through social media, and as these types of incidents are evolving, so is the way the school and police respond.
"We've put together what we call our crisis communication plan," he said.
After school administrators, police and mental health professionals are made aware of a potential threat, they start finding the person responsible.
"If we can identify the person, or persons, making the threat prior to the beginning of the school day," he said, "depending on the investigation, we may not have to even close down the school, because we've identified the person, and we've been able to stop it, or have been able to verify that yeah, [...] it was not a true credible threat."
Of course they err on the side of caution when closing down a school, but Asmus said it's better to help these students before a threat is even made.
"Working with those that are close to students, and if there's a concern that they are witnessing, then [...] see something, say something. You know, whether that is through our own district through family counseling, through expressing concerns that maybe teachers are seeing to family members," he said. "That communication piece is the key to prevention, which is where we would rather be preventative than reactive to something that potentially could be carried out one of our schools."
Asmus said the majority of the time, they hear about these threats through calls, emails, and texts from folks in the school community. This highlights more than anything the absolute importance of 'see something, say something.'
