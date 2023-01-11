BELLEVUE, Wash. - Three 14-year-olds and a 12-year-old were taken into custody on Tuesday, Jan. 10 after stealing one vehicle and carjacking another, leading law enforcement on a chase.
At around 8:30 Tuesday morning, Renton Police Department (RPD) received a report of an armed carjacking of a Dodge Charger at The Landing in Renton. The suspects arrived to the carjacking scene in a Hyundai Elantra, which had been stolen earlier in the day. The suspects fled the scene in the two vehicles, heading north.
A Seattle police officer had spotted the stolen Elantra and attempted a stop, but ceased pursuit when the suspects did not respond and contacted Bellevue Police Department (BPD) to inform them the suspects were in the Phantom Lake area of Bellevue.
BPD responded to assist and spotted the stolen Elantra, abandoned. Not long after, a call came in from a resident to report a suspicious person in their backyard. Officers apprehended the suspicious person, a 12-year-old boy, and determined he was connected to the stolen car. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Other officers continued to attempt to apprehend the three suspects in the second vehicle, the Charger taken in the armed carjacking. Three 14-year-old boys were inside the vehicle, and the driver refused to stop for police.
Because the driver was suspected to be involved in the carjacking, a violent felony, an officer continued to pursue them.
The chase drove through Bellevue to West Lake Sammamish Parkway, and eventually up to Lakemont Blvd. There, two of the suspects exited the Charger and fled into the woods. The third suspect remained in the car and was arrested.
A Guardian One helicopter from King County had been tracking the Charger during the pursuit, then the two suspects as they fled into the woods. Additional units arrived to secure the scene, and the suspects were warned twice to give up. Eventually, the suspects surrendered without further incident, and there were no injuries to officers or the suspects.
Investigators are still looking into how the two incidents are connected. No update on charges or status of the suspects is available at this time.
Aiding RPD and BPD in the incident were King County Sheriff Department, Guardian One, Seattle Police Department, Issaquah Police Department, and Washington State Patrol.