SEATTLE, WA- Three additional Seattle Police officers are being investigated for their possible involvement in the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol, SPD Chief Adrian Diaz says.
Chief Diaz says that the officers self-reported themselves to their supervisors and at this time are still on duty.
On January 8th, Chief Diaz announced that two SPD officers had been placed on administrative leave after photos emerged showing the officers at the Capitol building on January 6th.
"As I stated before if OPA (Office of Police Accountability) finds any evidence any officers were directly involved in the insurgence," Chief Diaz wrote on the SPD blotter, "they will be fired and the information will be shared with federal officials."
"I made it very clear when I assumed this position, that any violation of community trust or any action that threatens our ability to serve this city will be met with full accountability," Chief Diaz wrote.
"We cannot violate the same laws we are sworn to protect," he added, "This department DOES NOT believe in or support this type of behavior.
