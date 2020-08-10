SANDPOINT, Idaho - Police say three Idaho residents were killed, while two juveniles were hospitalized with injuries after a vehicle crashed into the Lower Pack River near Sandpoint Sunday evening.
Idaho State Police responded to the crash on SH-200 east of Sandpoint at milepost 37.5 just before 7 p.m. Sunday.
ISP says 32-year-old Stephen Estes of Sagle, Idaho was driving eastbound in a Ford 500 when he lost control of the vehicle, crossed into the westbound lane and entered the Lower Pack River.
Thirty-year-old Lindsey Rose of Oldtown, Idaho, and 41-year-old Jeffrey Hooper of Sagle were passengers in the vehicle along with two juveniles.
Estes, Rose and Hooper each succumbed to their injuries at the scene. Both juveniles were transported to Bonner General Hospital.
Next of kin has been notified and the investigation continues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.