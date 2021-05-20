MATTAWA, Wash. - There are three armed-and-dangerous individuals on the loose in the Mattawa area.
The three are suspected in two drive-by shootings Thursday morning. Grant County Sheriffs said they abandoned their vehicles and may be on foot.
They were last reported near SR243 and Road 24-Southwest.
No injuries were reported from the shootings.
The suspects' descriptions are as follows:
- Rodrigo Quiroz, 19-year-old Hispanic male, 5’08” tall, 155 lbs.
- Melchor Celaya, 19-years-old Hispanic male, 4-09” tall, 101 lbs.
- Unknown Hispanic male
Anyone with information is asked to call 509-762-1160.