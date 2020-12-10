SPOKANE, Wash. - On Thursday morning, Spokane Police responded to a 911 call where a young woman reported she had been robbed in the area of Broad Avenue and Haven Street.
The woman said she went to a home to pick up a friend, and when she went inside, she was jumped by a group of intoxicated people. She said she was punched in the face by multiple people and that her purse was stolen.
Police located three suspects near Greene Street and Wabash Avenue. They're identified as 22-year-old Patrick O. Connors, 24-year-old Karrina M. Connors and 21-year-old Jazzmin L. Canipe.
An investigation concluded that there was probable cause to arrest all three of them for robbery and theft.
Police said the victim's stolen purse, cash and gift cards were recovered and returned. The people who were arrested were booked into the Spokane County Jail.
