SPOKANE, Wash. - Hooptown USA has selected three artists to install murals on outdoor basketball courts in Spokane parks as part of a community project.
Tiffany Patterson, Joshua Maartel and Nick Goettling were selected from a field of 38 artists around the country. The murals are part of a Hooptown USA project revitalizing courts throughout the region, made possible with support from MutliCare Regional Health System and Spokane Arts.
"The court murals are a celebration of the strength of both our local arts and sports communities," a release from Hooptown USA and Spokane Arts said. "Together the mission is to establish a mosaic of art and basketball throughout the region to inspire and encourage inclusivity, ultimately building healthier communities."
Patterson's artwork was selected for the Peaceful Valley basketball court, with installation expected to begin this month.
Chief Garry Park will be the site of the second mural installed during the project, with Martel's design being selected. Installation is scheduled to begin at Chief Garry Park in mid-July.
Goettling's mural will be installed at Thornton Murphy Park in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood in 2021.
Prior to each of these mural installations, courts will be resurfaced and court lines will be repainted. All of the resurfacing work, painting, supplies and labor are being donated by Hooptown USA and MultiCare, with support from Spokane Arts.
The court murals project is pending final approval of the donation of public art work by the full Park board.
More info on artists, projects courtesy Spokane Arts/Hooptown USA:
Tiffany Patterson, a local artist and illustrator who has become well known locally for her recognizable playful and layered style, was selected for the Peaceful Valley site. Patterson was thrilled to be selected for that location, as it is in the same area of the very first mural project she was a part of over a decade ago: a City School project that partnered students and local artists. She’s been part of a dozen mural projects since that first one. In her application for this project, Patterson noted she wanted to “use color and repeated shapes to mirror the energy of the game.” For neighborhood representative Carol Bryan, the mostly blue and green design reflects the not-so-peaceful section of the river that flows through the neighborhood. “The River down here is very active. I love how her design captures that movement in a playful way.” Punctuated by bright orange flaming basketballs, Patterson hopes her design is a fun and inclusive mural that helps to make the court even more inviting to anyone that might want to play, and as a space for imagining new games. “I have fond memories of running down basketball court lines as a child and making up games. I tried to include possibilities for hopping from shapes, and safe zones, perfect for play,” shared Patterson.
Joshua Martel - After growing up in Coeur d’Alene, Martel spent time in California and travelled the country, gaining experience as a muralist painting over 50 murals in the past seven years. Having recently returned to the area, Martel is excited to be installing his first large-scale mural in Spokane and looking forward to working with neighborhood residents. Martel had two designs in the top eight, one featuring two basketball players and the other (the selected design for this project) focused on a pair of classic basketball sneakers. Several artists’ designs featuring shoes were among the top candidates; Martel’s design was praised for being simple yet bold, relying on a muted but vibrant color palette. As Martel noted in his application, “Simplicity when done right is strong.”
Experienced muralist Nick Goettling, who has installed murals in many places including Seattle, Portland, and Chicago, created a design inspired by the Spokane River falls for this project. As Goettling shared in his application, “This mural is meant to be seen and enjoyed at ground level, where the flowing lines, dynamic movement, and bold colors will reflect the energy and dynamism of the basketball games it frames.” Goettling is also currently working on a sculpture to be installed in the new Franklin Elementary school in Spokane; a project he was selected for by the Washington State Arts Commission. City arts commissioner Derrick Oliver was enthusiastic about the opportunity to include a piece from Goettling in Spokane’s public mural collection, “His work is phenomenal.”
