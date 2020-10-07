TRAFFIC ALERT from WSDOT: A heads up to those in Spokane Valley - there is a 3 car collision blocking the left lane of the eastbound I-90 off-ramp at Argonne Rd. The right northbound lane of Argonne Rd. is also blocked for emergency responders. Please use caution through the area.
Three car collision blocking left lane of eastbound I-90 off-ramp at Argonne
-
- Updated
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
53°F
Sunny
53°F / 47°F
9 AM
55°F
10 AM
59°F
11 AM
65°F
12 PM
70°F
1 PM
74°F
Most Popular
Articles
- Spokane Public Schools reports first COVID cases, investigating possibility of more
- Spokane Valley vandals damage political yard signs, cause nearly $20,000 in property damage
- Inslee gets straight to the point saying "Don’t listen to this President about the COVID crisis"
- Spokane Police arrest second suspect in connection with the shooting that left a 15-year-old dead
- Marines activate Guam base
- President Trump and First Lady both facing 'mild symptoms' after testing positive for COVID-19
- 'Fear in the Headlights': A haunted Halloween drive-thru house like you've never seen before
- State experts on sex trafficking in Spokane: "It's hidden in plain sight."
- Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward releases plan for the next 100 days
- HELP ME HAYLEY: North Idaho families devastated after gravesite memorials were picked up, put in piles by dumpster
Images
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
KHQ Breaking News Alerts
Receive breaking news emails from KHQ Local News
KHQ Daily Weather
Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority
KHQ Daily e-Newsletter
Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source.
More Video From This Section
© Copyright 2020 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.