Three car collision blocking left lane of eastbound I-90 off-ramp at Argonne

TRAFFIC ALERT from WSDOT: A heads up to those in Spokane Valley - there is a 3 car collision blocking the left lane of the eastbound I-90 off-ramp at Argonne Rd. The right northbound lane of Argonne Rd. is also blocked for emergency responders. Please use caution through the area.

Tags