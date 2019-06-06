SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District has confirmed three cases of hepatitis A in Spokane County.
One person has been hospitalized and the other two have recovered. According to a release from the Spokane Regional Health District, this outbreak is affecting people living homeless.
The hepatitis A virus causes inflammation of the liver and can cause illness ranging from a mild infection with no symptoms to a more severe illness, which can result in liver failure and death, according to the release.
An increasing number of hepatitis A outbreaks have been happening across the country since 2016, especially among people living homeless and people who use drugs. SRHD says In these outbreaks, a high number of cases have had severe infections.
SRHD is working with homeless service providers to make vaccines available and to educate high-risk individuals. Vaccines can be obtained from healthcare providers and pharmacies. Anyone with symptoms consistent with hepatitis A should seek medical attention.